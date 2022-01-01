‘Number of murders, others crimes declined in Tiruchi city in 2021’

TIRUCHI

Tiruchi city police, during 2021, booked cases against 10,072 persons under special and local laws and initiated action against them after finding their involvement in offences that caused problems to people in public places. The numebr of cases was 114% more as compared to 2020.

As a deterrent action, 85 persons who were involved in various types of crimes, including robbery, sale of narcotic substances and goods in black market and crimes against children were detained under the Goondas Act. The detention of the number of accused under the Goondas Act in 2021 was 112% more as compared to the previous year, a police press release said here.

The city police initiated action after booking cases against 283 persons on charges of selling ganja near schools and colleges here last year. The number of murders and other crimes declined in 2021 as compared to the previous due to various actions initiated with a view to maintaining law and order.

The release further said Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan had given instructions to police officers to continue with the stern action as per law against rowdies and anti-social elements indulging in illegal activities.