Number of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai beneficiaries increases by 17,000 in Thanjavur district

November 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The number of eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ (KMUT) in Thanjavur district has increased by 17,000.

According to officials, as soon as the guidelines for implementation of this scheme were released by the State government, a total of 3 lakh applications were received in the first phase based on the conditions laid down for the implementation of the scheme, another 2.23 lakh applications in the second phase and another 27,000 in the final phase.

Out of the 5.50 lakh applications received, 1.52 lakh applications were rejected for various reasons. Now, after the State government ordered the re-examination of rejected applications, 17,000 applicants were found eligible to receive the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 and were added to the existing beneficiaries list, sources said.

Meanwhile, ATM cards were distributed to 1,000 beneficiaries of the KMUT scheme in Tiruvarur district at a function held at Thiruthuraipoondi on Friday by the Collector, T. Charusree.