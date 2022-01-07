Tiruchirapalli

Number of fresh cases continue to rise among central districts

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases among the central districts continued to report a marked increase on Friday. A total of 382 persons tested positive for the viral infection against Thursday's tally of 273 fresh cases. One death was reported in the region - in Karur district, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

In Tiruchi, where the spike was the highest, 184 patients tested positive. Thanjavur too witnessed an increase with 80 fresh cases.

Perambalur also reported a steep rise with 37 fresh cases. On Wednesday 18 cases were reported in the district. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai registered 17 COVID-19 cases each, while Karur and Tiruvarur reported 13 each.

In Mayiladuthurai 12 patients tested positive, and in Ariyalur, nine tested positive - the lowest in the region.


