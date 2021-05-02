Number of COVID Care Centres goes up as cases increase

Thanjavur/Nagapattinam

02 May 2021 19:49 IST

The district administrations in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam have increased the number of COVID Care Centres and the bed capacity, including beds with oxygen support, as the rate of infection reflected a sharp rise on Saturday and Sunday.

While Thanjavur district had reported a gradual spike over the last month, with students of various schools reporting positive in April, the recent infections are among the general public. Keeping in mind the increasing trend, the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital has suspended all elective surgeries and treatments; only emergency care wing will be functional. A total of 1,060 beds, of which 389 have oxygen support and 218 are in the intensive-care unit have been readied, official sources said.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited has helped set up a 10KL liquid oxygen tank on the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital campus. The civil work has been completed and the tank was ready for installation. Remdesivir and other necessary medication were also available.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Marudhudurai, Medical Superintendent, TMCH said that diverting all staff nurses and medical staff, other than those on emergency care duty has helped handle the spike. “Of the 380 staff nurses, 60% of them are on COVID duty on rotation. The process to recruit more nurses is also under way”, he said. The diversion has reduced the stress on the staff as COVID care is an intense service and requires periods of mental and physical recuperation.

A fully functional COVID Care Centre in Vallam has also been established with 640 beds. As of Sunday, 430 asymptomatic patients were receiving treatment at the centre, while two more- in Pattukottai and Kumbakonam have also been readied. Meanwhile, in the event of TMCH running out of beds to accommodate patients, the Raja Mirasudhar Government Hospital has readied 400 beds of which 178 are with oxygen support.

Meanwhile, in Nagapattinam, which has reported a sudden surge in COVID cases, COVID Care Centres, with a capacity of 550 beds have been set up.

District Health officials were focused on contact tracing to avoid further spread of the infection. When a patient tests positive, it was determined whether the case was mild, moderate or severe. Severe and moderate cases were being taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nagapattinam where there were 200 beds of which 110 have oxygen support, Mayiladuthurai GH with 210 beds or Sirkazhi GH with 150 beds. If the patient has a mild infection, he was being either shifted to the COVID Care Centre or based on consultation with block-level health officers, shifted for home quarantine, District Epidemiologist A. Liakath Ali, said.

At least 15 to 30 primary contacts were being tested per patient who reports positive. “If the patient reports visiting an event, or a shop, those individuals are also tested,” he added.