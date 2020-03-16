Number of citizens taking public buses reduces following COVID-19 scare

The number of passengers at the Central bus stand in Tiruchi has fallen drastically following the COVID-19 scare on Monday morning.

With the fear of COVID-19 gripping residents, many have chosen to avoid travel leading to a drop in occupancy in city and mofussil buses.

However, with the fear of the novel coronavirus outbreak spreading, many have opted to stay home or take private transport. K. Kalaivani, who works at a software company in Thuraiyur, has been asked to work from home, she says.

“I take the bus from Central bus stand every morning along with 10 other colleagues. We have been asked us to work from home for the 15 days,” she said.

For some others, workplaces have recommended that they take their own vehicles and to avoid crowds.

“We have been told not to travel outside of the city on buses or trains. We have also been asked not to gather in crowds of over 20 people,” said R. Nisha, a salesperson working for a cosmetics manufacturer in Tiruchi.

Those who are forced to travel to work are doing so with several precautions, including using face masks.

Bookings for travel outside the city have been were hit.

“Occupancy is normally high over the weekend. However, most buses were nearly empty last night,” a ticket issuer at the State Express Transport Corporation counter at the Central Bus Stand said.

Buses plying to Bengaluru and Chennai on Sunday night, which is when those hailing from Tiruchi return to the metros for work on Monday, also plied with very few passengers, they said.

Private travel operators plying to various places within and outside Tiruchi too report a drop in passengers.

“This is usually a lean season as examinations are on. Bookings peaking only around early April for the summer vacations. However, this year, the business of all travels has dwindled further, following the coronavirus scare. Those who are taking the buses are refusing blankets and pillows,” said a representative of a private operator.

Meanwhile, R. Manjunath, a conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, said that the number of passengers coming from Bengaluru to Tiruchi on Sunday night was at an all-time high.

“Usually, the bus is only half-full. However, yesterday, we had to turn away some passengers as we ran out of seats. As many have been asked to work from home in Bengaluru, they have rushed back home to stay with their families,” he said.