Number of charging stations for electric vehicles increasing in Tiruchi

February 24, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly two-wheelers, has led to more charging stations being established in and around Tiruchi, with infrastructure customised for this segment of users.

The Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy 2023 announced by the State government earlier this month, factored in capital subsidies on the cost of equipment and machinery for 200 public fast charging stations (up to ₹10 lakh), 500 public slow charging stations (up to ₹1 lakh) and private fast charging stations (up to ₹10 lakh).

The number of charging stations is likely to increase in the coming months, said market observers.

“Most of our queries are from EV dealers, and dine-in restaurants where customers are likely to wait for at least half an hour. The domestic sector is still sluggish,” J. Mudhan, distributor, Bommi E-Bikes, told The Hindu.

Mr. Mudhan, whose company deals in BOLT EV charging technology, said that the popularity of EVs had not been affected by reports of some of them self-combusting last year. “After the initial dip, sales have gone up; in fact the demand outstrips the supply in India’s EV market. Fuel savings are a major plus point,” he said.

Internet-enabled transactions have created a secure financial ecosystem that is available through the day. “A mobile phone App controls the entire process, allowing customers to keep track of their power bills,” he said.

At present, charging stations can be seen in Cantonment, Central Bus Stand, KK Nagar and other areas in Tiruchi. Most of them are near restaurants, as food delivery agents have switched over to EV bikes and two-wheelers in a big way.

Said Sethu Subbiah, whose Cake Bee chain of restaurants and bakeries has two charging stations in Tiruchi since 2020, “We are expecting this technology to add to our brand value in the long run. Both diners and food delivery agents can utilise their visit to our cafes to take care of their EV recharge as well.”

Demand is also potentially expected to grow in apartment blocks and commercial parking lots in Tiruchi.

“We would advise charging stations for mass usage to be installed in open areas rather than near conventional parking bays to minimise the risk of fire accidents,” said Mr. Mudhan.