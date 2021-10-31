Number of cases on the decline

Tiruchi

31 October 2021 21:00 IST

The central region reported 156 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reflecting a decline in infection rate in most districts. In all, three deaths due to the viral infection were registered – two in Tiruvarur and one in Nagapattinam district.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 40 cases. In Thanjavur, 39 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi, meanwhile, registered 37 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 23 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur registered 22 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam 14. Pudukottai district registered 12 cases. Ariyalur reported five cases of COVID-19. In Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai two patients each tested positive in the districts.