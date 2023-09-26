HamberMenu
NTK will go it alone in Lok Sabha election, says Seeman

September 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Thamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday said that his party would face the Lok Sabha election on its own.

Answering a question on whether the NTK would have an electoral understanding with any party in the upcoming election, Mr. Seeman told reporters here that there was no such move.

Commenting on the AIADMK snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr. Seeman said that he presumed that it was a permanent breakdown of the alliance and not just a rift between the AIADMK and the BJP.

To a question on a bandh being observed in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Seeman said that his party had differing views with the DMK on various issues and policies. However, he would not accept the disrespect shown to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by the agitators in Karnataka during the bandh,.

A drama had been enacted over the Cauvery for years to hoodwink the people for electoral politics. Mr. Stalin had worked for the victory of the Congress in Karnataka. In spite of this, he could not get the legitimate share of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, he added.

