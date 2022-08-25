NTK leader Seeman acquitted

TIRUCHI

The Judicial Magistrate Court - VI here on Thursday acquitted Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman in a case that was filed on the basis of a complaint preferred by the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Tiruchi urban district secretary R. Somasundaram in connection with a clash that broke out between cadre of both parties at the international airport here in May 2018.

The clash broke out when cadre of both parties had come there to receive their respective party leaders Vaiko and Seeman. Mr. Somasundaram and another MDMK member Subramanian were injured in the clash.

The Airport Police had registered a case against Seeman and few other party men acting on a complaint preferred by Mr. Somasundaram. Mr. Seeman appeared before the Court on Thursday when the verdict was pronounced.