NTK functionary arrested for allegedly threatening a lawyer

A Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman lawyer.

The accused, Thirupathi, 33, was recently arrested for posting obscene and derogatory comments on social media against Tiruchi SP V. Varun Kumar, following NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman’s criticism of the arrest of his party colleague Sattai Durai Murugan for allegedly singing a caste-based song. He was out on conditional bail.

Thirupathi, who hails from Samayanallur in Madurai, had reportedly confronted the 27-year-old lawyer from Thuraiyur on October 3 and abused her verbally. He had previously worked for the travel firm run by the lawyer’s husband and allegedly nursed a grudge against her for not securing his bail when he was arrested earlier. During the confrontation, he is said to have verbally abused her and issued death threats.

Based on a complaint by the lawyer, the Thuraiyur police have registered a case under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and arrested him.

