NTK chief Seeman booked for alleged derogatory remarks against Karunanidhi

The Karur police on Friday registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Tamil Rajendran, a Karur based advocate. In his complaint lodged with the Thanthonimalai police station on August 14, Mr.Rajendran alleged Mr. Seeman had endorsed certain “derogatory and objectionable remarks” made against Karunanidhi by ‘YouTuber’ Sattai Murugan while campaigning for the recently held Vikkiravandi by-election. He had also made the same remarks.

Since no action was taken on his complaint Mr. Rajendran filed a case before the Judicial Magistrate -I, Karur, seeking a direction to the police to register a case against Mr. Seeman. The court subsequently directed the police to file a case. Based on the directive, the Thanthonrimalai police registered the case.

