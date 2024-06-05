NTK candidates come up with spirited performance in central region

Candidates of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) put up a much improved show in the Lok Sabha elections in many of the constituencies in the central region. The party candidates finished third in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, pushing the BJP Alliance to the fourth position and polled more than double their tally in 2019 in most of the constituencies in the region.

In Tiruchi, T. Rajesh, a pro-jallikattu activist, polled 1,07,458 votes, pushing AMMK’s P. Senthilnathan in the BJP alliance to the fourth position. Mr. Rajesh, the state president of the ‘Veera Vilaiyattu Meetpu Kazhagam’ and one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court to permit the conduct of jallikattu in Tamil Nadu a few years ago, had secured 10.18% of the total votes polled.

In 2018, V.Vinod of the party had polled 65,286 votes and finished fourth behind former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala R.Tondaiman of AMMK, who had got 1,00,818 votes then. The AMMK’s vote share remained almost same with Mr. Senthilnathan securing 1,00,747 accounting for 9.54% of the total votes polled.

Commenting on the performance of the NTK at the hustings, Mr.Rajesh observed that the party was growing rapidly and would make a huge impact in the next election. On his own performance, Mr.Rajesh said that that he was expecting more than three to four lakhs, given the hard work they had put in. “We had worked so much at the ground level, fighting against odds. We did not have financial clout or media support. We had to popularise a new symbol allotted at the last minute and yet many people had voted for us,” he said.

In Nagapattinam, the party candidate, M. Karthika secured 13.49% of the votes polled, the highest among the NTK candidates in the seven constituencies in the central region. With 1,31,294 votes she finished third, pushing S. G. M. Ramesh Govind of the BJP to the fourth position. Mr. Ramesh Govind secured 102173 votes, accounting for 10.5% of the votes. In 2019, P. Malathi had secured 51,448 votes and finished fourth, behind the CPI, AIADMK and an Independent.

In Thanjavur the party candidate, Humayun Kabir polled 1,20,293 votes, accounting for 11.69% of the votes polled, to finish fourth behind the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP. However, the party had more than doubled its votes here too when compared to 2019 when it polled 57,924 votes.

P. Kaliyammal, the party candidate in Mayiladuthurai, also put up a decent show garnering 11.73% of the votes polled. She secured 1,27,642 votes and finished behind the Congress, AIADMK and PMK. In 2019, the party had polled only 41,056 votes.

In Perambalur, R. Thenmozhi, who hailed from Thirukattupalli in nearby Thanjavur district, had secured 1,13,092 votes (10.02% vote share) Only in Karur and Chidambaram, the party’s vote share was below 10%. In Karur, R.Karuppaiya had polled 87503 ( 7.73%) and in Chidambaram R.. Jancirani could manage to get only 65,589 ( 5.62%) of the votes polled.

NOTA votes on decline

The None of the Above Option (NOTA) introduced by the Election Commission of India, for those who did not wish to vote for any candidates, attracted more than 1% of total votes polled in Tiruchi and Thanjavur constituencies.

In Tiruchi 13,849 voters, including 289 who voted through postal ballots, had opted for NOTA . This accounted for 1.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. However, this was marginally lower than 2019 when NOTA had drawn 14,437 voters.

In Thanjavur, 12,833 voters opted for NOTA, accounting for 1.25% of the total votes polled. The number was lower than the 2019 tally of 15,105. The Perambalur constituency saw 10,322 voters opting for NOTA. Less than 10,000 voters opted for NOTA in each of the other constituencies in the region.