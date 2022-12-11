  1. EPaper
NTK cadre, villagers block national highway demanding closure of private crusher unit, stone quarry

December 11, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of cadre of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and a group of villagers blocked Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway at Ammachathiram near Keeranur in the district on Sunday demanding the permanent closure of a private crusher unit and a stone quarry at Koplikadu village. 

Over 100 NTK members and villagers of Koplikadu, including around 50 women, resorted to the road roko on the highway in the afternoon which led to traffic hold up for some time. The agitators were led by NTK Viralimalai constituency secretary Balasubramaniyan.

Police sources said the road roko lasted about 10 minutes after which the agitators were asked to come to the road side for talks. Revenue officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer, Illupur, Kulandaisami held talks with the agitators who demanded that the private crusher unit and the stone quarry at Koplikadu village be closed permanently.

The contention of the villagers was that the functioning of the quarry was posing a health hazard for the villagers of Koplikadu besides affecting their agricultural operations.

The revenue officials told the agitators that a joint team of officials would conduct inspection at the quarry soon and that necessary action would be taken if any violations were found, said the sources. 

The protesting villagers later dispersed from the spot. 

