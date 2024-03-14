NTK cadre arrested for bid to take out two-wheeler rally

March 14, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of 54 Naam Tamilar Katchi members were arrested in the city on Thursday after they attempted to take out a two-wheeler rally to Tiruverumbur to campaign for their party ‘s Tiruchi Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The police said the party members assembled near Uzhavar Sandhai from where they planned to take out the motorcycle rally when they were arrested by the police as permission had not been granted for the rally, said police sources and added that those arrested were later released.

