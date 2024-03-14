ADVERTISEMENT

NTK cadre arrested for bid to take out two-wheeler rally

March 14, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 54 Naam Tamilar Katchi members were arrested in the city on Thursday after they attempted to take out a two-wheeler rally to Tiruverumbur to campaign for their party ‘s Tiruchi Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The police said the party members assembled near Uzhavar Sandhai from where they planned to take out the motorcycle rally when they were arrested by the police as permission had not been granted for the rally, said police sources and added that those arrested were later released. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US