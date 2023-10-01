HamberMenu
NTK burns Karnataka Chief Minister effigy over Cauvery water dispute

October 01, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here, protesting against the defiant stand of Karnataka on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The cadres, who assembled in front of the Head Post Office, suddenly brought the effigy of Siddaramaiah and burnt it. They raised slogans condemning the Chief Minister for refusing to release Cauvery water as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court. The protestors also raised slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Central government for railing to secure the release of water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested 40 persons including S. Nanmaran, district (West) secretary of the party.

