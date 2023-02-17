NTA modifies CUET application process in favour of T.N. students

February 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The National Testing Agency has modified the application process for the Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG) 2023 to support the students from Tamil Nadu State who have cleared their secondary school level public examinations in 2021.

In a public notice issued on February 16, the NTA said that it had received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have cleared their Class 10 examination in the year 2021 with a disclaimer printed on their mark sheets that “all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed” in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Result Mode field would be disabled and the associated fields of Marks / CGPA would be invisible for the Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

With reference to the modification mentioned above, it was further reiterated that no candidate would face any adverse issue with respect to the filling-in of the CUET(UG) 2023 application form. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET, they may contact (011) 40759000 / 69227700 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

The candidates were also advised to be in touch with the NTA websites – www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.smarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the CUET(UG) 2023 examinations, the notice added.