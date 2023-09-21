NSTI-W extends admission date to September 23

September 21, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Skill Training Institute for Women ((NSTI-W) has extended the last date for admission to its courses up to September 23, to enable more candidates to apply.

According to an official statement, the Tiruverumbur-based institute will be offering a one-year course in Fashion Design and Technology, and a two-year course in Electronics System Design and Repair. Those interested can send in their applications until 5.30 p.m. on September 23.

Admissions are open for those who have passed Class X, or hold diploma or degrees in any subject.

Course fees for general category applicants are ₹375, and ₹150 for those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST). No exam fee will be charged for candidates who fulfil the qualification requirements, and there is no upper age limit for applicants.

NSTI-W will offer 150 hours of on-the-job training. The institute functions at the Government ITI campus in Tiruverumbur.

More details may be had from (mob) 9942875855.