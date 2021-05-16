NSS volunteers to lend helping hand to COVID-19 patients at Pudukottai GH

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Sunday said that National Service Scheme volunteers in the district had come forward to provide assistance at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated.

Sixty volunteers would lend their service in shifts at the hospital where they would assist patients in taking necessary steps to get admitted without any delay, Mr. Regupathy said while inaugurating the programme at the venue.

Mr. Regupathy called upon the NSS volunteers to render service in a way that would remove fears from such patients. They should also guide them to places where tests were being conducted, advise them to stay in the place allocated to them, and ensure that they do not venture out.

Pudukottai district was in the forefront in involving volunteers at the government medical college hospital, he said, adding that the initiative would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for emulation in other hospitals all over the State in order to help in reducing the work pressure of the hospital staff.

Minister for Environment Siva .V. Meyyanathan said a similar initiative involving volunteers had started in Aranthangi Government Hospital. Necessary steps had been taken to provide nutritious diet to COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

He appealed to the general public to adhere to COVID-19 related safety guidelines stipulated by the government.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan, Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital Principal Poovathi, State NSS coordinator Senthil Kumar and others participated, an official release said.