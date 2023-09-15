HamberMenu
NSS volunteers clean up Ammapettai railway station

September 15, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Service Scheme volunteers of A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College, Poondi near Thanjavur joined hands with the Thanjavur District Rail Users Association to clear wild growth in and around the Ammapettai railway station on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Karaikal section on Thursday.

This was planned by the TDRUA following a request in this regard from the Southern Railway Tiruchi Divisional Office to the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee members a few months ago.

The Tiruchi Divisional Railway Officers exhorted the DRUCC members to extend their support to the railways in maintaining the cleanliness of small railway stations in the Tiruchi Division by roping in local non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and social activist groups.

The TDRUA carried out mass cleaning exercises at Papanasam railway station followed by Swamimalai railway station last month. This exercise at Ammapettai railway station was the third in this series of mass cleaning, according to T.Saravanan, joint secretary of the Association.

Apart from clearing the wild growth and discarded use-and-throw materials in and abutting the station premises, the bushes on the kerb of the carriageway leading to the station from the main road were also cleared using an earthmover vehicle. As mark of recognition of the social service certificates were issued to the NSS volunteers, he added.

