NSO conducts ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

Published - September 30, 2024 07:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Statistical Office, Sub Regional Office, Thanjavur, conducted a cleanliness campaign at a local school on Monday.

As part of the fortnight-long campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ from September 14 to October 1, an awareness programme was held at Morning Star Matriculation School under the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskar Swachhata’.

Elocution, essay writing, painting and ‘waste to art’ on cleanliness contests were held at the school. G. Aravindhan, Assistant Professor, Thanjavur Government Medical College, gave a motivational speech to the children on how to keep cleanliness as part of their behaviour.

Besides the event at the school, planting of saplings and painting on walls on the need for cleanliness at selected spots in suburban areas were also held, according to K. Venkatraman, SSO and SRO in-charge, NSO, Thanjavur.

