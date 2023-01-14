NRCB transfers technology for handling banana leaves for export

January 14, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ICAR- National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, has transferred the technology for production, handling and export of banana leaves to a Dindigul-based private company, M/s Dohrnii Chain Pvt. Ltd., engaged in export of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Banana leaf is traditionally used in South India for wrapping and serving food as it was large, flexible and waterproof. They are eco-friendly alternative for plastic based food servings in hotels and restaurants. The market demand for the leaf was steadily increasing after the ban on non degradable plastic materials and the global move towards eco-friendly alternatives. But the leaf has limited shelf-life and NRCB has come up with a solution to improve the shelf life of banana leaves, R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, said in a press release.

K. N. Shiva, Principal Scientist, NRCB, and inventor of the technology, said that the shelf-life and quality of leaves can be enhanced by pre-treatment and storage techniques. The banana leaves from each variety has its own uniqueness and leaves from Poovan, Karpuravalli, Naadu and Sakkai varieties are highly suitable for domestic and export markets and they have very good keeping quality.

According to K. Jeyabaskaran, Principal Scientist, NRCB, leaf production technology requires specific nutrient management systems using which returns can be increased substantially. P. Suresh Kumar, Principal Scientist, NRCB, said banana leaves were immense source of minerals and bioactive substances. People can use the leaves to derive health benefits while farmers can get additional income.

H. Vijay Raj, Managing Director, Dohrnii Chain Pvt. Ltd., said that the company hoped to minimise transport losses and maintain quality of the leaves to meet the requirements of buyers abroad by using the technology provided by NRCB.