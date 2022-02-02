NRCB transfers technology for banana fibre processing to woman entrepreneur from U.P.

TIRUCHI

02 February 2022 17:46 IST

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, has licensed and transferred an eco-friendly technology for banana fibre processing to Anita Roy, a woman entrepreneur from Uttar Pradesh.

Banana is cultivated widely across the country and the crop generates a huge volume of biomass. After harvesting the fruit bunches, huge plant bio-waste is generated. Pseudostem, flower and bracts and rhizome account for 50 per cent of the banana plant biomass. Disposing off this huge waste, roughly about 60 tonnes per hectare, is the biggest problem for farmers, said S. Uma, Director, ICAR-NRCB.

Advertising

Advertising

For every tonne of banana harvested, about four tonnes of biomass wastes, including leaves, pseudo-stem, rotten fruits, peel, fruit-bunch-stem and rhizome, are produced. Banana fibre could be extracted from this biomass. “We estimate that with the extractable pseudostem fibre yield of about 400-600 kg per hectare, about 1.8 million tonnes of banana fibre could be produced, which is otherwise dumped as a waste after harvesting the bunches,” Dr.Uma said.

Given the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials, banana fibre can be used to make garments, ropes, mats, carpets, cushions, cushion covers, bags, baskets, table cloths and other products. Rugs made from banana silk yarn fibre are also very popular. More than ₹10,000 crore worth of business could be generated with the banana fibre and allied products”, said P. Suresh Kumar, Principal Scientist, and inventor of the technology. Banana fibre could also be used as a raw material for the extraction of cellulose and synthesis of composite materials.

Anita Roy, the entrepreneur, said that she had gained knowledge of the technology which could be used to create a sustainable comprehensive business eco-system and help uplift banana growers through value addition.

Dr. Uma assured her of technical support from the institute and transferred the license and gave the certificate during the meeting, a NRCB press release said.