NRCB to train rural women in banana fibre extraction under KVIC initiative

The ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi will soon offer training in banana fibre extraction and value addition to about 20 women under an initiative of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Chennai.

The initiative is aimed at empowering rural communities by training them in banana fibre extraction and enable them start their own businesses.

As part of the initiative, the KVIC, supported by the Handmade Paper and Fibre Industry, will provide machinery and tools. NRCB will provide technical assistance and the training spanning 12 days will consist of two batches of 10 women each. At the conclusion of the programme, each batch will be provided a banana fibre extraction machine and accessories to facilitate their new business ventures, according to an NRCB press release.

Ahead of the training, the two agencies jointly organised an awareness programme on “Transforming waste to wealth: Unlocking the value of banana fibre” for women on NRCB premises here on Wednesday. The programme aligns with the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY) implemented by KVIC, which focuses on promoting village industries through technological modernisation, training, and other support services, the release said.

N. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, emphasised the importance of value addition in the banana industry. Farmers and local entrepreneurs could engage in small business initiatives such as producing banana stem juice and extracting fibre, without letting valuable resources go to waste. He urged participants to form groups and apply the skills learned from the training.

J. Suresh, Dean of Horitculture College and Research Institute for Women, Tiruchi, spoke on the products that can be made from banana fibre, including yoga mats, dining table covers, bouquets, saris, dhotis, purses, handbags and pen stands.

B.N. Suresh, Director, KVIC, and Vasi Rajan, Deputy Director, KVIC, explained the key components of the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY) and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). They discussed the structure and objectives of the 12-day training programme for artisans.

A total of 130 women participated in the programme, which included three technical sessions on banana fibre extraction, banana value-added products and their related machinery.

I. Ravi and C. Karpagam, Principal Scientists, NRCB spoke.