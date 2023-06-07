NRCB to take up project to improve banana cultivation in the North-East

June 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ICAR National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi on Wednesday entered into an agreement with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) for promoting holistic improvement in banana cultivation in the northeastern States, especially in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

The emphasis of the initiative would be on organic cultivation and biomass utilisation, according to a NRCB press release.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, highlighted the great diversity of bananas in northeastern India, considered as a hotspot of biodiversity, and the scope for increasing productivity from the current low of less than 10 metric tonnes an acre and for utilisation of the biomass after harvest of the banana bunches.

Mr. Selvarajan emphasised the potential for use of banana pseudostem and its fibre in paper, pulp, handicraft and textile industries and manufacture of value-added products such as dietary fibre, central core stem based ready-to-serve juice, pickle, candy and instant ice cream mix. He also elaborated on the scope for use of banana sap as a liquid fertilizer with a concomitant reduction in potassium fertilizer consumption.

He gave on overview of the comprehensive technological solutions developed by NRCB for utilising banana waste for food and non-food applications and hoped that the memorandum of agreement would bring about significant changes in the livelihood of banana farmers of north eastern India.

Arun K. Sarma, Director General, NECTAR, outlined the scope for the partnership with NRCB under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE scheme) for the banana industry. It would be in line with the mandate of NECTAR of harnessing technologies available with central scientific departments and institutions.

The project would be implemented on a budget outlay of ₹60 crore and envisaged the establishment of processing clusters in 12 locations across the north-eastern States.

The technologies developed by NRCB would lead to creation of job opportunities, associated skill development, capacity building, creation of market in North eastern states and provide comprehensive solutions to meet the targeted objective of circular economy and sustainability, he said.