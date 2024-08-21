GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NRCB to introduce banana with low glycemic index for diabetic patients this year

Published - August 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors inspect an exhibition organised as part of the Foundation Day celebration at the NRCB campus in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Visitors inspect an exhibition organised as part of the Foundation Day celebration at the NRCB campus in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi has announced plans to release a new banana variety with low glycemic index specifically for diabetic patients, said Director R. Selvarajan.

Speaking at the Centre’s 31st Foundation Day and Kisan Mela on Monday, Dr. Selvarajan said the variety would be released this year. While most existing banana varieties had a glycemic index of around 70, the new variety would be suitable for consumption by diabetics. It had received approval from the State Approval Committee and was awaiting final clearance from the Centre.

At the event, which focused on the theme “Banana Diversity and Wealth from Waste,” Mr. Selvarajan also highlighted NRCB’s achievements over the past year, including the release of Kaveri Kanchan, a carotenoid-rich variety recommended for cultivation in five states, and Kaveri Vaman, a dwarf variety ideal for terrace gardening. The Centre also registered two farmers’ varieties, Numaran and Manoranjitham, with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA).

In addition, NRCB secured two patents, licensed technologies to 34 entrepreneurs, and conducted 87 training programs benefiting over 6,000 stakeholders.

PPV&FRA Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra stressed the need to promote local banana varieties, emphasizing that the future of banana cultivation lies in India’s genetic resources rather than over-reliance on popular varieties such as Grand Naine (G9). “Local banana varieties must be identified and promoted,” he said.

Mr. Mohapatra underscored the importance of developing sustainable banana varieties that required less water and fertilizer as well as the potential of microbe-based technologies to enhance natural farming.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.