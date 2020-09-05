NRCB signs agreement with AP government

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government for providing innovative technologies in banana processing and value addition.

The agreement envisages development of knowledge centre at Pulivendala under AP Food Processing Society, promotion of new micro food processing centre and capacity building to entrepreneurs. The agreement was signed in the presence of Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minster, Andhra Pradesh, according to a NRCB press release.

A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research,and S. Uma, Director, NRCB, participated in the event online.

Ms. Uma requested Mr. Reddy to introduce supply of dehydrated ripe banana in noon meal scheme for developing immunity in school children, the release added.