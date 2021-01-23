NRCB develops new technology for drying ripe banana

It will a boon to farmers producers organisations and companies

TIRUCHI

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, has developed a new drying technology which could be an alternative to the highly sophisticated spray and freeze drying of ripe banana.

This could be a feasible solution for utilisation of over ripe, market rejects bananas for producing cost efficient banana powders and come as a boon to small food industries and farmers producers organisations and companies, S.Uma, Director, NRCB, said in a press release.

The natural matrices of ripe banana powder contain a high amount of carbohydrates and bio-active compounds with potential pre-biotic beneficial effects on human health and can be used as functional ingredient in food preparation. “With conventional driers, generally, ripe banana pulp takes long time to dry, due to their dense physical structure and high sugar content. The technology developed by ICAR- NRCB, makes the banana pulp more porous, that will facilitate quicker drying,” she said.

Ripe banana powder can be used in food product formulations like pudding, fudges, pan cakes, bakery fillings along with refined wheat flour. It can also be used as a flavouring ingredient for making low fat yogurt, ice cream, fruit toffee and fruit bar. It can also be suggested for compaction into tablet forms for neutraceutical consumption. The institute has also developed technologies for sugar free banana juice with basil seed suspension, central stem based low calorie juices, encapsulation methods to tap the natural colour from the male flower and low sodium pickles from stem, peel and flower, the release added.