NRCB demonstrates use of drone for applying micro nutrients in banana crop

January 31, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A demonstration on the use of drones for applying micro nutrients for banana crop was organised at Varadharajapuram near Thottiyam by the ICAR – National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchi, on Tuesday.

The technology demonstration was conducted in association with Thottiyam Banana Producers Group to raise awareness among farmers on the use of drones in banana cultivation, the NRCB said in a press release.

R. Selvarajan, Director, NRCB, said that micro nutrients were vital for enhancing the yield in banana crop and its application using drones will help prevent nutrient deficiency in the crop. In view of the labour shortage, application of inputs such as pesticides and micronutrients through drone technology will help reduce the cost of cultivation and enhance the profit for farmers, he said.

Drones are set to change the landscape of agriculture in India as they are used for application of nutrients, pesticides and crop and disease management surveys. Tamil Nadu has pioneered in using drone technology for precision farming. The initiative of NRCB will help improve mechanisation in banana cultivation, Dr.Selvapandian said.

G.Ajeethan, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Banana Producers Company Ltd., appreciated the initiative of NRCB and observed that conventional methods of pesticide or micro nutrient spraying were time consuming and labour intensive.

The demonstration covered 17 acres of banana plantation in the village. FPO members from Srirangam Banana Producer Group, Sirugamani farmers group and Anamalai farmers group participated in the programme C. Karpagam, Principal Investigator of the Drone Project, K. Jeyabaskaran, Principal Scientist, NRCB, and others spoke.