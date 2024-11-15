 />
NRCB advises banana growers on controlling mealybug attack

Published - November 15, 2024 05:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
NRCB scientists interacting with banana growers in Tiruchi.

NRCB scientists interacting with banana growers in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ICAR- National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) has initiated efforts to control mealybug infestation in banana crop in Karur and Tiruchi districts, its Director R. Selvarajan has said.

Farmers along the banks of the River Cauvery in these districts, where banana is a primary crop, have reported extensive damage caused by mealybugs, particularly in the Karpuravalli banana variety, Dr. Selvarajan said.

Mealybugs primarily attack banana stems, leaves, and fruits, reducing crop quality and yield. During the rainy season, these pests may be washed away by heavy rains, but their impact intensifies during dry periods. Early-stage infestations can be managed thoroughly spraying affected areas with water or soap water.

Upon learning of the pest attack, Entomology Scientists from NRCB, J. Poorani and A. Mohanasundaram and Extension Scientist C. Karpagam visited the fields in and around Kulithalai area of Karur district to identify the mealybug symptoms and collected samples. They advised the farmers to adopt integrated pest management methods.

They also launched an awareness programme to educate farmers through various media channels on the effective control strategies.

Integrated management practices are essential for controlling mealybugs in bananas. As ants contribute significantly to the spread of these pests, it is important to identify ant colonies and eliminate those using chlorpyrifos 20 EC (2.5 ml /litre). Planting intercrops such as pulses and coriander can improve soil health and increase the population of natural enemies that prey on mealybugs. When handling banana bunches, using a high-pressure water jet can help wash away mealybugs.

Additional measures include applying fish oil rosin soap (10 g/litre), cow urine, neem seed kernel extract (NSKE) (30 ml/litre), or neem oil (10 ml/litre) to reduce mealybug populations.

Biological control methods, such as applying entomopathogenic fungi such as Akanthomyces lecanii or Beauveria bassiana (5 ml/litre), can also help control mealybugs. For intensive infestations, spraying affected stem and leaf areas with Thiamethoxam 25% WG (0.4 g/L), Buprofezin 25 EC (2 ml/L), or Spirotetramat 15.31 OD (1.4 ml/L) every 15 days was recommended.

Mealybugs cause significant economic losses in tropical regions in recent years. Adopting a combination of biological and chemical control methods is essential for long-term pest management, a NRCB press release said.

Published - November 15, 2024 05:14 pm IST

