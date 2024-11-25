NQAS team checks facilities, services at Ramalinga Nagar UPHC in Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day inspection for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification was carried out at the Ramalinga Nagar UPHC in Tiruchi on Monday.

The certificate is awarded to Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as well as Urban Primary Health Centres in the city and is valid for a year.

The certification is awarded based on nine criteria measuring the quality of care given to the patient, assessing the centre’s outpatient services, family welfare services, child and delivery services, and pharmacy facilities. The past four year’s performance of the UPHCs applying for NQAS certificate will be drawn up as a criterion as well. Exceptionally performing centres will receive an award as a token of appreciation from the certifying body.

So far, the UPHCs at Subramaniapuram and Gandhipuram have received a NQAS certification from the Union of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Edamalaipattipudur, Woraiyur, M.K. Kottai, Periyamilaguparai, and Irudayapuram are next in line to apply for NQAS certification, said a senior Corporation health official.

The aim of receiving a certification from NQAS is to assure the public that quality at UPHCs and AB-Health and Wellness Centres are up to standards and make healthcare more accessible to them, he said.

“After sequentially documenting hospital data, providing adequate training to staff for meeting quality standards, and updating the infrastructure the rest of the UPHCs and AB-Health and Wellness Centres will apply for NQAS certification,” said M. Vijay Chandran, City Health Officer.

