Now, Tiruchi residents can earn money while disposing plastic waste

Tiruchi Corporation in association with a Tirupur-based company has launched a scheme for purchase of plastic and electronic waste at the doorstep of residents.

Under the initiative, a bag worth ₹6 will be distributed to all households along with a list of unwanted or used items that can be stored in it. Self-Help Group (SHG) members will visit the households once a fortnight to collect the waste.. They will weigh the goods and pay ₹12 a kg.

Items such as plastic covers, bags, bottles, boxes and other plastic goods, newspapers, wrappers and wrapper boxes, iron, aluminium, stainless steel, TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, computers, mobiles and other electronic items are among the items that can be handed over to the SHG members.

The Money Bin, the company that has been roped in for executing the project, will pay ₹5 a kg to the SHG members for the service. The waste materials will then be taken to a common centre, where they will be segregated into various categories. Depending upon their condition, they will be sent for recycling.

Ward 27 has been selected for implementation of the scheme on a pilot basis. Depending upon its success, it will be implemented in the remaining 64 wards in the city.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, who launched the scheme in Thennur on Tuesday, said the idea was not only aimed at disposal of plastic waste at the source but also to give monetary benefit to residents and SHG members. It would reduce the quantum of solid waste transported to micro compost yards.

Arun Vignesh, director of the company, said that about 4,000 households in Ward 27 would be distributed the collection bags. It was estimated that about 8,000 kg of plastic waste would be collected in the ward once in 15 days. The initiative would be extended to all wards.