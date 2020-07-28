Now, scan your fingerprint to draw rations

TIRUCHI

28 July 2020 20:01 IST

Pilot project implemented in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has launched biometric authenticated public distribution system (PDS) as a pilot project in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Under the system, fingerprint scanners are used to read and verify thumb impressions of family cardholders at fair price shops when they draw commodities eligible to them. Any family member above 18 years age and listed in smart cards linked to Aadhaar can draw the rations after biometric authentication on a device kept at ration shops.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruchi district, installation of biometric devices have been completed in Tiruchi West, Tiruchi East and Mannachanallur taluks. The system of distributing rations after verification of the thumb impression of cardholders has begun in Mannachanallur taluk.

The biometric reader enabled PDS system has been launched in Mannachanallur taluk initially, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu.

The idea is to ensure hassle-free supply of ration items to all eligible cardholders. It will ensure transparency in PDS and prevent smuggling. Unauthorised persons cannot use the ration cards of others and it will largely reduce fake entries. Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Department of Cooperatives have been asked to monitor the functioning of the system.

The new system will be extended to Tiruchi (West) and Tiruchi (East) taluks soon and to other taluks gradually, Mr. Sivarasu said.

There are 1,224 fair price shops in Tiruchi district. Installation of biometric devices and synchronisation are on in other taluks and the work will be completed within two weeks. The pilot project will take complete shape within the second week of August, a senior official of the Department of Cooperatives said.

“There may be glitches in the system initially and they will be sorted out. Steps are being taken to ensure internet connectivity in all fair price shops,” he said.

The new system has also been launched in a few taluks in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, the sources added.