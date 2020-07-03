Now, redress your grievances through skype, says Passport Office

With operations at the Regional Passport Office in the city remaining temporarily suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic since the last week of March, the Passport Office has now made arrangements for redressal of grievances through skype.
In order to facilitate emergency need of applicants, whose applications are pending for issue of passport due to various reasons, the passport office would now redress grievances through Skype ID: Passport Office Trichy. The facility will be open from July 7 and applicants can interact with the public grievance officer between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on any working day, regarding pending applications, R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, said in a press release.
The facility will be available only with respect to passport applications which are pending for various reasons. General enquiries would not be entertained through this facility, Mr. Anand said.
General enquiries can be made through telephone 0431-2707203 or 2707404 or through email:rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in or through WhatsApp to 7598507203. A toll-free number 18002581800 is also available, he added.
