Tiruchirapalli

Now, health services at your doorsteps

Medical assistance is extended to a woman at a special camp conducted by the Block Medical Unit at Periyanayakipuram near Peravurani on Monday.

The Public Health Department’s efforts to extend health services at the doorsteps of villagers in Thanjavur district has received accolades from the public in view of the restricted access to the public health centres in view of the lockdown.

The Public Health Department which is spearheading the COVID-19 virus prevention measures has also kept tabs on people suffering from chronic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension etc and expectant mothers.

As patients, most of them senior citizens, were unable to avail themselves of routine check-ups and medicines, it was decided to conduct special camps at the villages covered by the PHCs in the district, official sources said.

As part of the exercise, a medical team led by Block Medical Officer V. Soundararajan visited Periyanayakipuram, Thulukkaviduthi, Ottankadu, Thuravikadu, Punavasal, and Avanam in Peravurani block on April 6 and offered medical services to the patients in these villages.

Stating that 1,127 patients in Peravurani block suffer from hypertension, diabetes and heart disorders, Dr. Soundararajan said electrocardiogram and other necessary equipment were taken to these villages and patients were checked. Apart from checking their health condition medicines were also distributed, he added.

