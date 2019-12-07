Now, get onions free with smart phones

THANJAVUR

With the price of onions showing no signs of going south, a mobile phone retailer in Pattukottai in Thanjavur district has sought to cash in on the situation by offering one kg of onions free with every smart phone purchased at his shop.

The shop owner, Saravanakumar of Sembalur village near Pattukottai hit upon the idea as the felt that the scenario could be exploited positively to boost sales at his shop. He put up a notice board at his shop, STR Mobiles at Thalaiyari Street, three days ago offering one kilogram of (Bellary) onions free to all those who purchase a smart phone at his shop.

“The offer has brought in more customers, indeed,” Mr.Saravanakumar claimed. The number of mobile phones sold daily at his shop, situated in the small town, touched double figures after the offer. “Normally I sell only three to four mobile handsets a day. But after the announcement sales has increased to 10 handsets or more per day during the last two days,” he added.

The news of the offer has spread like wild fire in Pattukottai and some of the customers posted the news on social media too.