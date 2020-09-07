Now, Ariyalur residents can convey grievances to Collector over video call

Tiruchi

07 September 2020 18:14 IST

Authorities in some of the districts in the central region are trying out various options in an attempt to prevent overcrowding of petitioners during the weekly public grievances meetings held in the District Collector’s offices every Monday.

In Ariyalur, Collector D. Rathna launched an online system of grievance redressal wherein petitioners can interact with her over video conference. Petitioners have to access the district website, https://ariyalur.nic.in/ and clink on the link provided in the website to reach the Collector.

Those without access to internet can submit their petitions online through the e-service centres functioning in the primary agricultural cooperative societies, an official release said.

According to a communication issued later in the day, 17 persons had communicated the grievance directly to the Collector using the facility and another 41 petitions were filed online.

Meanwhile in Pudukottai, Collector P. Uma Maheswari had announced that the public can convey their grievances to the authorities over the telephone between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays. The grievances can be conveyed over phone by dialling 04322-221663 (Collector) or 04322-220946 (District Revenue Officer) or 04322-221624 (PA General to Collector).

In Karur, Collector T. Anbalagan sought to decentralise the conduct of the grievances meetings by deciding to hold them at the respective taluk offices. Grievances meetings were held at all the taluk offices in the district including Karur, Aravakurichi, Manmangalam, Pugalur, Kulithalai, Krishnarayapuram and Kadavur. Officers in the rank of deputy collectors were deputed to conduct the grievances meeting at the respective taluk offices.