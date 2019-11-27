Now, additional entry to Tiruchi junction

After a long gap, city buses heading to Central Bus Stand are now plying through the additional entry to Tiruchi junction.

Buses coming from Bharathiar Salai and heading towards Central Bus Stand are being directed by a team of traffic contables to take a left turn to enter the additional entry road without proceeding straight towards the Junction roundabout.

Previously buses were allowed to go via the approach road to the main entrance of the railway junction. During the redevelopment works taken up at the junction, buses were not allowed to go via the approach road. Instead of making a U-turn via the approach road, the buses were allowed to go around the traffic island outside the junction

The City Traffic Police Wing has now installed barricades ahead of the second entry road for the buses to slow down and turn towards the left to enter into the additional entry to enable passengers alight and board a few metres away from the railway junction. A roundabout has been created at the end of the neatly laid additional entry road close to the parcel office for the city buses to turn and proceed towards the busy Bharathiar Salai to reach Central Bus Stand.

Although the system was in vogue a few years ago, the additional entry remained in disuse for long as city buses headed straight towards the junction roundabout to reach the Central bus stand leading to frequent traffic hold-ups.

A senior city traffic police officer said following discussions the city police had with railway officials the diversion was enforced from Monday to ease congestion and enable free flow of vehicles especially in the vicinity of the junction.

The nearly half-a-km additional entry road with bus shelters and lighting was laid by Southern Railway. A high mast lamp has been erected at the roundabout near the parcel office.

Railway sources said the bus shelters along the second entry and the high mast lamp were created as part of the Tiruchi railway junction station redevelopment project.

However, a section of residents are not in favour of the new traffic arrangement. “The operation of buses on the additional entry road would in no way ease congestion at the junction roundabout given the stiff competition among private bus crew. The authorities should take firm steps to identify and clear the encroachments near the junction roundabout to ease congestion,” said civic activist N. Ramakrishna.

Moreover, passengers have to walk nearly 100 metres to reach the station’s main entrance from the spot where the buses halt at the additional entry road, which would be difficult for senior citizens and women carrying luggage, he says.