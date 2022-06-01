Now, a cafe to serve information on menstruation

A discussion under way at the newly opened Menstrual Cafe in Tiruchi

In an attempt to create a safe space to take discussion on menstruation to the public realm, NGO Gramalaya has launched a Menstrual Cafe in the city.

The cafe at Thillai Nagar is essentially a community of teenagers and young adults who come together to create a space for discussions and activities on the highly much-stigmatised topics of menstruation and women's sexual and reproductive health.

The cafe aims to boost confidence in adolescents by allowing them to express freely and talk about their concerns with non-judgemental educators.

"Adolescent girls normally have a lot of questions about mensuration, and they usually discuss it with their mother or friends, but they don't always get the right answers. This is an initiative to educate them on all things mensuration,” says Preethi Damodaran, Project Director, Menstrual Health Management (MHM), Gramalaya.

“There will be two trained MHM educators, and information on various menstrual products will also be provided here. Girls can address their worries about sexual health as well as menstrual health,” she adds

The cafe is equipped with resources and educational materials on menstrual health and hygiene, and is open from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except Sunday. Gramalaya plans to open such a cafe in universities and colleges soon.