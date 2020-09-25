Notable drop in COVID cases in central region

TIRUCHI

With 150 fresh cases, Thanjavur records the highest

The central districts on Friday recorded a notable drop in COVID-19 cases with 591 patients testing positive for the viral infection, when compared to 727 cases on Thursday. The region recorded five deaths - two each from Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts and one in Tiruvarur.

In Pudukottai, a 56-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease, and a 78-year-old man who had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease succumbed to the infection. In Thanjavur, a 58-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease and a 55-year-old man with a pre-existing condition of diabetes died of COVID-19.

A 63-year-old man who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome also died of COVID-19 in Tiruvarur.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts on Friday with 150 patients testing positive. Among them was a police constable in Thiruvidaimaruthur police station, proprietors of textile and other shops, sanitary workers, a staff nurse at a private hospital, and three doctors at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Most of the patients had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, officials said.

Tiruvarur recorded an increase in cases with 139 patients testing positive while Tiruchi recorded 107 fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and people with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Pudukottai recorded a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases with 66 patients testing positive in the district on Friday. Of the 66 were local index cases with no history of travel or contact and patients with pre-existing respiratory illnesses.

Karur recorded 49 fresh cases for COVID-19, including residents from Thanthonimalai, Pallapalayam and Kulithalai.

Nagapattinam, too, recorded a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 35 fresh cases. All patients were either primary contacts, local index cases with no history and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Ariyalur, 28 patients tested positive. Among them, five hailed from Perambalur block, six from Thirumanur, four each from Sendurai and T. Palur, three from Andimadam and six from Jayankondam.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, 17 new cases were recorded - five each from Perambalur and Veppanthattai, three from Veppur and four from Alathur blocks.