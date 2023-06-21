Not-for-profit trust aids rural community in Sirkazhi to transform their lives

June 21, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

With the help of a not-for-profit trust of an automobile company, women and farmers in Sirkazhi and Kollidam Panchayat Union in Mayiladuthurai district have been actively seeking to improve their livelihood and develop the local community assets.

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of the TVS group of companies, has been involved in conducting capacity building programmes for women and farmers, building and renovating public assets with the help of community participation in 133 villages in Mayiladuthurai district.

“The objective of starting the 12-member Sri Sai Women Self Help Group (SHG) at Achalpuram in Kollidam Panchayat Union with the help of SST in 2015 was to rescue the villagers from the debt trap of money lenders who charged exorbitant interest rates for the loans taken by the villagers, particularly women, to sustain their livelihood,” said R. Megala,40, the founder of the SHG.

She said the Community Development Officers of SST had conducted special training programmes for the members of the SHG regarding the maintenance of records and passing resolutions. R. Sivaranjini, 42, who is currently heading the SHG, said with the help of the capacity building programmes of SST, the group has been able to pool funds monthly and redistribute them among themselves as interest-free loans. This serves as a source of capital for starting small-scale businesses such as tailoring, rice batter making, and livestock rearing.

The capacity building programme also transformed the lives of farmers at Sodhiyakudi, a hamlet near Sirkazhi. Farmers in the village had been cultivating cotton for many years. With the help of agronomists, the Village Development Officers of SST intervened and held training programmes on organic farming. As a result, more than 30 farmers have adopted organic farming practices.

The yield and profit have doubled since adopting organic farming, said 41-year-old G. Durai, who has been cultivating cotton on four acres for the past four years. He uses a mixture of ginger, garlic, and green chilli as an insecticide instead of chemicals, which yields around 15 quintals per acre. Durai and his brother G. Gopal also cultivate paddy during the Samba season and uses ‘Panchakavya’ as organic fertilizer.

H. Saravanan, Field Director of SST, Sirkazhi, said the trust was also involved in desilting of water channels, construction of health centres at Thennampattinam and Pudupattinam, renovation of the anganwadi centre and primary health centre at Tharkas and Edamanal villages with the help of community participation.