Not all teachers endorse closure of schools

The break has impacted momentum of serious preparation

Closure of schools for classes 10 to Plus Two by the State government as a protective measure against COVID-19 appears to be not to the liking of a section of teachers and school heads.

The closure has come at a time when the schools are about to begin the revision exam for students of these classes.

Speculation is rife that postponement of the State Higher Secondary Certificate Examination is a likely outcome of the closure of the schools.

“Since portions have been reduced to the extent of 35%, all chapters have been completed. However, the current break will be detrimental to students,” according to a senior government school teacher.

“Students who perform well will utilise the time well at home. The same cannot be said of the average and below averge students who need to be monitored on a daily basis,” a headmaster points out.

As for private schools, the teachers engage the students online, but the level of seriousness in the midst of distractions such as Pongal is not up to the desired level, according to many.

“The idea of the government is apparently to prevent crowding and emergence of clusters. But then, the teachers in private schools are also required to complete the omitted portions since the students have to be simultaneously prepared for NEET and other screening tests for pursuing professional programmes,” adds another school head.