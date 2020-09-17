Not a ‘smart’ situation for govt. teachers

Postgraduate teachers in government and government-aided schools, particularly those handling core subjects, say it is tough to determine the academic progress of students under the existing framework of activities.

They feel that the concept of online teaching holds no relevance to their students as many do not have smart phones. And a handful who do cannot afford the cost towards data. Connectivity problem is another issue.

Two months ago, class X and XII students had digital content uploaded to their laptops at school. They are required to utilise it as reference material and follow the lessons taught by subject experts in the government-owned Kalvi television channel. The role of the teachers is to keep track of their progress through formation of section-wise WhatsApp groups.

“The problem is that the students are not responsive. There is little we can do when students say they do not have smart phones,” a teacher said.

The School Education Department’s reported move to reduce portions has added to the discomfiture. “There is no certainty that the portions handled so far will not be axed from the syllabus,” says a senior science teacher.

Also, bright students will be at a disadvantage when they appear for entrance exams for admission to professional courses, the teacher adds.

Yet, teachers under pressure to complete the portions have no clue how to go about it without classroom sessions.

“In any case, teachers will have to go through the portions right from the start when classes resume. As things stand, holding quarterly examination does not seem possible,” a headmaster said.