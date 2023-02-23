ADVERTISEMENT

Not a setback for OPS, says Orathanadu MLA

February 23, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Orathanadu MLA R.Vaithilingam has claimed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the AIADMK general council meeting was not a setback to the faction led by expelled leader O. Panneerselvam.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Thursday, Mr. Vaithilingam contended that though the court held that the conduct of the general council was valid, it had not said that the resolutions passed at the general council were valid. Further, it had said their observation would not preponderate the issue lying before Civil Court and added that the validity of the resolutions would be challenged.

