Northeast monsoon yet to become active over Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 02, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The northeast monsoon is yet to become active over Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Karur districts.

Tiruchi district receives an average of 427 mm of rainfall during the northeast monsoon and 788 mm in a year. It records 170 mm of rainfall in October and 190 mm of rainfall in November.

It recorded 135 mm in October. The district receives much of the month’s rainfall after the onset of the northeast monsoon, which usually sets in the third or fourth week of October. But, according to sources, much of the 135 mm of rain was received in the first two weeks of the month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the India Meteorological Department announced the onset of northeast monsoon on October 29 in the State, it is yet to become active over Tiruchi. Except for isolated light rain here and there, the district has not received rainfall since the onset of the monsoon.

“Field reports indicate that there is a rainfall shortage in October. However, there is no cause for worry as the district registered good rains during the southwest monsoon. We hope that the northeast monsoon will become active over the district shortly,” says a senior officer of the district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The northeast monsoon has made a poor start in Ariyalur district also. It receives an average of 187.5 mm in October. It has recorded 124.5 mm.

As far as Karur district is concerned, it has registered 144.9 mm as against the normal rainfall of 139.3 mm in October. It is slightly above the normal rainfall in the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app