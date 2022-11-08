‘North-East monsoon will bring normal average rainfall to Tiruchi district’

ADVERTISEMENT

The North-East monsoon is expected to bring average rainfall over Tiruchi district this year, according to the District Agromet Field Unit (DAMU) functioning at Krish Vigyan Kendra, Sirugamani.

The monsoon is expected to bring in about 401 mm of rainfall to the district against the average of 393.6 mm.

In a general advisory to farmers, DAMU said light to moderate rainfall was expected in the days ahead. Hence, farmers should avoid spraying any chemicals and take up spraying when there was no rain. For details of the weather forecast and agro advisory bulletins, farmers can download the MEGHDOOT App.

Due to prevailing weather, farmers should harvest matured crops and store them safely. The harvested paddy grains must be stored in a dry place. If it was difficult to harvest flowers in the morning due to continuous rain, they could be harvested in the evenings.

Concentrated fodder, maize and sorghum should be stored without moisture. Fodder bags should be stacked on logs. Do not store fodder bags near to the wall. Cereals such as corn and cumbu, peanuts, sesame seeds, should be well dried and then ground, it said. The DAMU has come out with a detailed advisory on various crop protection measures to be taken during the monsoon for different crops. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has advised farmers to take steps to address the zinc deficiency in the samba paddy crop during the NE monsoon season, especially in fields prone for stagnation of rain water and fields where paddy is cultivated continuously.

In an advisory, R. Sugumar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Lalgudi, said the deficiency can be noticed by the third or fourth week after transplanting. Initially, the young shoots will look pale and later rusty brown spots will be noticed in the matured leaves. The leaves may turn fully brown or orange in case of severe deficiency. There will be poor tillering and uneven growth in the crop, affecting the yield, he said. To overcome this, farmers should avoid cultivating paddy continuously. Zinc sulphate (10 kg per acre) could be applied as basal dose. Farmers who had failed to do so, can spray a mixture of zinc sulphate and urea twice with a 15-day gap in between if the deficiency is noticed, Mr. Sugumar said.