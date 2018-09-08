Norms for installation of idols

The police have been holding meetings regarding installation of Lord Vinayaka idols at designated spots with the organisers planning to install them at public places.

The guidelines issued by the State government relating to installation of idols and their immersion were put across to the organisers. In addition to meetings conducted by station house officers of respective police stations, meetings have been conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the respective range. Tiruchi has four ranges - Srirangam, Fort, Cantonment and Golden Rock with 14 police stations.

It was clearly conveyed to the organisers that the idols should be made of pure clay. One among key aspects is that the idols should be taken out for immersion within five days from the date of installation. The organisers were told to strictly adhere to the approved routes prescribed by the city police for immersion in the designated place.

The police had identified 214 designated spots for installation of idols at public places. The festival falls on September 13. The guidelines states that within 48 hours of immersion of the idols, the left over material at the immersion points on the banks of rivers and lakes should be collected by the local bodies for disposal.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board have been asked to conduct water quality assessment of the water body preferably in municipal corporations at three stages - pre-immersion, during immersion and post immersion.

Idols installed within the Tiruchi City police limits would be immersed in Cauvery near Mela Chinthamani.