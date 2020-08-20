Norms for containment zones revised in Tiruchi

The district administration has revised norms for declaring containment zones.

During the initial stages of the pandemic, containment zones in rural areas covered a radius of 5 to 7 km radius. In urban areas, the street or residential locality was closed for 15 days. Since May, a locality or street was declared as containment zone only if five or more persons tested positive.

Under the new norms, a street or residential colony is declared as containment zone even if three persons belonging to the area test positive. However, it will not be applicable if all three persons belong to a same family. The affected persons have to live in separate houses.

The new norms have been introduced to device micro-level action plans to contain the spread of virus in specific areas, Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu.

Orders are issued on a daily basis to declare containment areas based on case loads in specific areas. The declared areas are closed for public access in coordination with the local body, revenue and police.

Once a locality is declared as containment zone, health and sanitary workers of the local bodies will swing into action to disinfect the affected areas and start screening primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive for the virus. It will be followed by fever clinics, Mr. Sivarasu said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate, which was hovering between 8 to 9% till a few weeks ago, has come down to around 5% in the district. Clusters were gradually coming down. On an average, 1,800 to 2,000 persons are subjected to COVID-19 test daily. The fever clinics and focused testing have started yielding results, the Collector added.

According to Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, cases have been gradually coming down in Tiruchi city. A few days ago, 98 persons tested for the virus at Edatheru. Only one tested positive.

Similarly, 42 were subjected to tests on East Boulevard Road and only three tested positive. However, there is no question of complacency, he added.