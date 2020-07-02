Normal work at RTO West office suspended

Normal work at the Regional Transport Office (West) at Pirattiyur here has been suspended till Saturday after the lone Motor Vehicle Inspector attached to the office showed COVID-19 like symptoms. He has been placed under quarantine after giving samples for COVID-19 test.

A senior Transport Department official said disinfectants were sprayed in the RTO office campus by Corporation workers as a precautionary measure on Thursday. The official said the Motor Vehicle Inspector who used to come from Pudukottai had given the samples for test a couple of days ago and added that the results were expected on Friday.

The Regional Transport Office would, however, continue to function with skeletal strength with no normal work, including registration and tests in the absence of the Motor Vehicle Inspector, the official added.