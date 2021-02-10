More students turn up at noon meal centres in government schools after the start of classes for standard IX from Monday. The noon meal centres have started functioning after classes for standard X resumed last month. Provisions were given to the students at their homes during the lockdown. Each student was provided with rice, dhal and eggs.
‘While cooked food is provided to students of classes IX and X, to those at lower levels, supply of provisions has been sustained. Primary and upper primary children were provided with 100 gm and 150 gm of rice a day respectively,’ Rajendran, secretary of Tiruchi unit of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers’ Association, said. On all working days, barring Saturdays, eggs are provided every day to students when they attend classes. Eggs weighing 46 - 52 gm each are supplied twice a week to nutritious meal centres.
Rice, dhal, fortified oil, fortified salt, black bengal gram and green gram are being supplied by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at the doorsteps of noon meal centres. On Tuesday, Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan inspected a centre at Somarasampettai Government Higher Secondary School.
He checked whether the students were provided with right quantity and quality of food materials. The allotment for each student was 3 ml of edible oil, 15 gram of dhal and 150 gram of rice every day.
