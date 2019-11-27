Tiruchirapalli

Noon meal staff stage protest in central zone

Members of Tamil Nadu Nutrition Meals Employees Association staging a road roko in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Time-scale pay among demands

Over 800 members of the Tamil Nadu Nutrition Meals Employees Association were arrested in Tiruchi and other districts in central zone on Tuesday after they staged road roko at various places in support of their charter of demands including time-bound scale of pay for employees serving for over 36 years.

Police sources said the road roko were held in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Velipalayam in Nagapattinam.

In all, over 800 members of the association, including more than 600 women, were arrested.

In Tiruchi city, the road roko by the association members was held in front of the Collectorate.

Sanction of ₹9,000 as pension for retired nutrition meal employees, filling up of vacant posts in noon meal centres and sanction of ₹5 lakh as gratuity for those retiring were among other demands.

In Thanjavur, a little over 100 protesters, mostly women, were arrested during a demonstration held by the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Scheme Workers Association near Thanjavur railway station on Tuesday.

The demonstrators raised slogans in support of demands such as time-scale pay, filling up of vacancies and winding up or merging of noon meal centres with less than 25 children. They were arrested and released in the evening.

